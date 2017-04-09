Mon, 10
Tue, 11
Wed, 12
SECTION INDEX

Traffic halted for car fire in Slough

James Harrison

Reporter:

James Harrison

0
Elderly man rescued from flat fire in Slough

Firefighters were forced to stop traffic in the centre of Slough this afternoon while they dealt with a car fire.

Part of Queensmere Road was shut in both directions for about 20 minutes after a crew from Slough Fire Station was called to tackle a blaze in a green Volkswagen Polo at about 4.30pm.

The driver and her daughter were both uninjured.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved