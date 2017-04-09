Traffic halted for car fire in Slough

Firefighters were forced to stop traffic in the centre of Slough this afternoon while they dealt with a car fire.
Part of Queensmere Road was shut in both directions for about 20 minutes after a crew from Slough Fire Station was called to tackle a blaze in a green Volkswagen Polo at about 4.30pm.
The driver and her daughter were both uninjured.
