Labour announces Slough candidate for general election

An ex-mayor described as a ‘seasoned campaigner’ has been selected as the Labour Party’s candidate for Slough in the upcoming general election.

Labour’s South-East regional office announced Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who was born in Slough, as their choice to try and succeed Fiona Mactaggart MP, yesterday.

Mr Dhesi is the chairman of the Gravesham Constituency Labour Party, in North-West Kent, and formerly served as the mayor of Gravesham.

He said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be selected as Labour’s candidate for Slough, the town I was born and brought up in, and a place I love so much.

“I want to thank Fiona Mactaggart for her 20 years of dedication to Slough and the Labour Party.

“I am determined to be a strong voice for Slough after seven years of damaging Tory cuts.

“This General Election is a choice between a Labour Party, who will stand up for the many and a Conservative Party, which only looks after the privileged few.

“If elected, I will work tirelessly for the people of Slough.”

Mr Dhesi’s selection is subject to endorsement by Labour’s National Executive Committee, which will meet next week.