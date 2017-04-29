Slough man sentenced to 15 months in prison for assault and drug offences

A 28-year-old man from Slough has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for one count each of assault, possession with intent to supply cannabis, and possession of cocaine.

Jamil Khan, of Chestnut Avenue, received the sentence on Thursday (April 27) at Reading Crown Court, having pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 7.

The court had been told that at about 10.30pm on Sunday, March 5, Khan was in the reception area of the Herschel Street Travelodge, where he was being unruly and had been drinking.

After a male member of staff told Khan he would call the police, Khan pushed and headbutted the man before walking to a pub in Windsor Road.

Officers arrested and searched him, and found he was carrying cannabis and cocaine.

The member of staff had to go to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment and has had follow-up appointments with his GP.

Khan was charged on Monday, March 6.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Natasha Gidda of Slough Local CID, said: “Khan carried out an unprovoked attack on an innocent person going about their job.

“He also sought to profit out of the sale of cannabis.

“This was a distressing incident for those involved and I hope that Khan’s guilty plea means that he is truly sorry for his actions and his prison sentence will make him think about his actions in future.”