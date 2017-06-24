Sat, 24
Firecrews tackle double van blaze in Iver Heath

Firefighters were called to a double van fire in Iver Heath early this morning.

A crew from Langley was called to the blaze at about 4.45am in Swallowdale, where they found two vehicles on opposite sides of the road and about 20 metres apart on fire.

It took about an hour to make the scene safe and no one was injured.

Thames Valley Police are investigating.

