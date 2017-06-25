Fire crews sent to Slough hotel blaze

Firefighters from five fire stations were sent to a fire at a hotel in Slough last night.
The blaze, on the roof of the Copthorne Hotel, in Cippenham Lane, prompted a large response, with crews sent from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead, Windsor and High Wycombe sent at about 11pm.
However, it took just 20 minutes to bring the incident under control and carry out a safety inspection.
