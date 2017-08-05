'Ecstatic' youngsters join Slough Sikh School Trust's summer camp

Youngsters aged six to 18 enjoyed a variety of activities and learnt valuable life lessons at the Slough Sikh School Trust’s annual summer camp this week.

The camp ran from Monday to Thursday at Khalsa Primary School in Wexham Road.

The first day saw a police officer and PCSO speak to youngsters about what it takes to be in the police.

On Tuesday, Slough-based martial arts school IMAS Wing Chun came to teach campers responsible self-defence skills, as well as how to avoid a fight in the first place.

The British Army Sikh regiment visited on Wednesday to talk about the history of Sikh’s in the two world wars and the moral values of Sikh soldiers.

On Thursday members of the Sikh Awareness Society talked about online safety and grooming.

“They’ve basically been given all the tools to take with them to be able to stand on their own two feet,” said helper Mandeep Singh, who said the 450 youngsters have been ‘ecstatic’.

Additional activities also included water-zorbing, archery, climbing and more.

On Friday, the youngsters were set to go on a trip to Bournemouth.