Slough teen given community service for spraying 'noxious gas' in a Britwell home

A boy who sprayed a noxious gas into a family home in Britwell has been sentenced.

The 17-year-old from Slough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had admitted spraying the substance, which was not acid, into the house in Skydmore Path on Sunday, July 16.

He was arrested two days later by officers from Thames Valley Police and charged with one count of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas, contrary to the Firearms Act.

He pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 19.

Yesterday he was given a Youth Rehabilitation Order, which included a curfew and electronic monitoring, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work over the next year.

Detective Constable Samuel French said: “I hope our thorough investigation and swift arrest and charge demonstrates to the public that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate weapons being carried on our streets.

“The boy’s senseless actions left the eight occupants of the house feeling extremely nauseous which resulted in them being taken to hospital.

“Thankfully, no-one sustained any serious injuries."