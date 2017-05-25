Police locate missing teenage girl as work continues to find another

One of the teenage girls who went missing on Monday has been found and police continue to work to locate the other.

Thames Valley Police confirmed 14-year-old Natasha Gill from Ascot was found safe and well yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers are continuing with enquiries to locate Olivia Joel (pictured), aged 13, who went missing from the Bowyer Drive area of Slough just before 7.30pm on Monday night.

Olivia is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall, slim and with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket and white jeans.

Olivia has links to the Ealing area.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.