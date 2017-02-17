Fri, 17
Fire crews called to suspected car arson in Britwell

James Harrison

Firefighters had to be called to a suspected arson in Britwell this morning (Friday).

A crew from Slough was sent to the blaze in a Range Rover at about 6am and took about half an hour to bring it under control.

No one was injured. Police are investigating.

