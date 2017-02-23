Police release CCTV in connection with Britwell ‘stabbing’

CCTV images have been released after a 26-year-old man sustained what police believe to be a stab wound following an incident in Britwell.

Thames Valley Police are hoping to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to help in an investigation into the incident in Kennedy Parade at about 4.30pm on Sunday, February 12.

A man sustained an injury to his back, believed to be a stab wound, and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Wroe said: “I would like to speak to the man in these CCTV images as I believe that he may have vital information that could assist us with our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises him or has any other information can contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.