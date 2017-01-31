Burnham man charged with manslaughter in connection with George Inn pub incident

A 62-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an incident at a Burnham pub.
Police were called to The George Inn in Burnham High Street just after midnight on August 13 to a report of a man being assaulted inside the pub.
The victim, a 48-year-old man, was treated at the scene but sadly later died in hospital. He was later identified as Dean Haverley from Burnham.
Anthony Gardener, 62, of Burlington Road, Burnham, has today (Tuesday) been charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to the incident.
Gardener was arrested on the day of the offence and released on police bail.
He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on March 2.
