Man is robbed while suffering from asthma attack in Burnham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man who was having an asthma attack had his phone and wallet stolen last week.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking past Burnham railway station, in Burnham Lane, between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday when he suffered from an asthma attack.

As it happened, he felt a push to his back and fell to the floor.

A man then reached into his pocket and took his Samsung Galaxy phone and black leather wallet.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The offender was described as a white or mixed race man, about 5ft 7ins or 5ft 8ins tall, of a stocky build and with short grey hair.

He was believed to be wearing a dark-blue hooded top with the hood down, and either dark trousers or jeans which had white paint marks on them.

Detective Constable Vinny Bansal said: “This was a horrendous incident for the victim, who was robbed whilst he was in a vulnerable situation.

“We believe there were people in the area at the time of the offence and we’d urgently like to speak to anyone who witnessed it.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 43170046239, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.