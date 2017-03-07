Teenage boy assaulted by two men at youth football game

A 15-year-old boy who was playing in a youth football game in Burnham was assaulted by two men on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was playing for Lambourn FC's under 16 side against a Burnham youth team when an altercation took place in the second half.

The boy was assaulted by two men and suffered bruising to his chest and injuries to his face and leg.

He was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.

PC Matt Styles, investigating officer said: “We would be keen to hear to anyone who was at the match and witnessed the altercation to contact us.”

Call PC Styles on 101 quoting URN 1250 5/3 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This article originally said the game was being played at Burnham FC's football ground but the club says this was not the case. Thames Valley Police said the incident was logged at Burnham FC in Wymers Wood Road.