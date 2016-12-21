Jail for Slough woman who conned charitable organisation out of thousands of pounds

A prison sentence has been handed to a Slough woman who conned a charitable organisation out of thousands of pounds.

Karen Muhammad, of Windmill Road, was sentenced to three years in jail at Reading Crown Court on Thursday after admitting four fraud charges and being found guilty of two theft counts after a four-day trial.

The 52-year-old diverted thousands of pounds from charitable organisation the Chalvey Partnership after being named its chairman when it was set up by Slough Borough Council.

It was her job to work with residents in Chalvey to identify community projects to benefit the area.

Muhammad requested money for gym equipment which she never bought and money for a street party which never happened.

Instead, the money was transferred from Slough Borough Council into her personal account.

In her trial, it emerged Muhammad had used the money to pay debts to maintenance company Metro Management Co Ltd, which had no connection to the Chalvey Partnership.

Muhammad also defrauded Slough Borough Council by making a false statement stating she did not own other property in order to gain benefits or housing benefits between August 1, 2014 and August 31, 2014.

She took more than £13,000 from the Chalvey Partnership; £6,598 on August 19,2011; £1,000 on November 20, 2011; and £5,821.75 on December 12,2011.

Muhammad was convicted of stealing an unspecified sum of money from Metro Management between October 1, 2010 and 31 December, 2013 and £49,187.50 between December 1, 2010 and November 31, 2012.

Det Sgt Ash Mohmood Force CID said: “This has been a long and complicated investigation which began in 2014 when concerns were first raised by Slough Borough Council about money which had gone missing from Chalvey Partnership.

“In addition to this trial Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings have been commenced to recover the money stolen and defrauded by Karen Muhammad. This comes to £80,000 from Metro, £13,000 from Chalvey Partnership and £3,000 from Slough Borough Council for housing benefit.”

“She defrauded several organisations including a charitable organisation set up by Slough Borough Council to bid for funds to use on improving the Chalvey area of Slough. By her deception and fraud she deprived the local community of planned events and new facilities.”