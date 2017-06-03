Firefighters tackle fire believed to have been caused by electric heater

Firefighters put out a fire in a flat in Charlton Close this afternoon (Saturday), which they believe was caused by an electric heater which was left on for too long.
Two fire engines from Slough fire station were called to the scene at about 3pm.
Firefighters took about 45 minutes to put out the fire and clear the flat of smoke.
Damage to the home was mostly from smoke rather than fire.
Nobody was inside the flat, which firefighters say was being sold.
