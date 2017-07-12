Electrical fault causes fire at Chalvey home

A house fire in Chalvey this afternoon (Wednesday) is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault in the airing cupboard.

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to Stour Close at about 12.30pm by the home owner.

She called the fire service quickly and the upstairs of the house was ‘smoke damaged but habitable’.

Watch manager Paul Riley said she had a smoke detector and wanted to stress the importance of every home having a working one.