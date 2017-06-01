Mobile breast screening unit aims to boost number of women being examined

A mobile breast screening van is now located at Cippenham Community Centre in a bid to boost the number of women being checked.

Over the next two years, all eligible women in Slough will be invited to attend the essential free screening in Earls Lane, which has been set up by Slough Borough Council and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

A mammogram checks breast tissue for abnormalities and can detect cancers which may be too small to see or feel.

Women aged between 50 and 70 who are registered to a GP are automatically invited for screening every three years. Those under 50 may be eligible for screening if there is a history of breast cancer or ovarian cancer in the family.

Councillor Sabia Hussain, cabinet member for health, said: “Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK and affects one in eight women during their lives so coming along for a mammogram is very important.

“There's a good chance of recovery if breast cancer is detected in its early stages but sadly the uptake of breast screening in Slough is currently low.

“This is why we’re encouraging local women to accept their invitation for free breast screening; it will only take a few minutes out of your day, but could end up saving your life.”

The staff at the screening unit are all female and there is free parking at the site.

Evening appointments can be made at The Parapet in King Edward VII Hospital, St Leonards Road, Windsor.