Man pleads guilty in connection with Christmas Eve stabbing in Cippenham

A 25-year-old who stabbed a man while staying at his home on Christmas Eve has pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

Joseph Storr, of Jellicoe Close, appeared at Reading Crown Court today (Wednesday).

The conviction relates to an incident at about 6.40pm on Christmas Eve 2015 in Jellicoe Close, Cippenham, after paramedics and police were called to reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

The victim was identified as Warren Duke, 48, who also lived in Jellicoe Close. A post mortem concluded he had died from a single stab wound.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Nora Holford, said: “Storr had nowhere to stay at the time of the offence. Mr Duke agreed to Storr sleeping at his house as a favour to one of his friends.

“Storr and Mr Duke were the only two people in the house at the time of the offence so we will never know exactly what happened on the evening of Christmas Eve 2015, but we do know that Storr stabbed Mr Duke in the neck, causing fatal injuries.

“I am pleased that Joseph Storr has pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility due to his poor mental health at the time of the offence.

“This is a tragic case and our thoughts remain with Warren Duke’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Storr is due to be sentenced at the same court on June 22.