Man sentenced for fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in Cippenham

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced for manslaughter with diminished responsibility over a fatal stabbing in Cippenham.

Joseph Storr, of Jellicoe Close, Cippenham, pleaded guilty to the charge at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, June 14.

At a hearing at the same court today (Thursday), Storr was sentenced to section 37 under Mental Health Act - an indefinite hospital order.

The sentence relates to an incident at about 6.40pm on Christmas Eve 2015 in Jellicoe Close.

Paramedics called police to the address following reports that a man had been stabbed in the neck.

The victim was formally identified as 48-year-old Warren Duke, also of Jellicoe Close.

A post-mortem concluded that Mr Duke died from a single stab wound.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Nora Holford, said: “I hope that the sentencing of Storr will go some way in providing a small amount of solace to the family of Mr Duke whose loss has been extremely distressing.

“Mr Duke allowed Storr to stay in his house, and it is devastating that this act of kindness would lead to his death.

“Storr has admitted the offence of manslaughter with diminished responsibility. He has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order and will now no longer be a risk to the public.”