Police called to search for driver after car found upside down

Police had to be called to search for a man who flipped his car and then abandoned it in Colnbrook this morning.

Firefighters were called to a roundabout between Poyle Road and Horton Road, near the Golden Cross pub, at about 1.30am.

Crews from Langley and London found the vehicle on its roof, but there was no sign of the driver or any passengers.

According to Thames Valley Police, the owner was later traced to his home in Horton, where he was advised to go to hospital to be checked out.