Jail for attacker who blinded victim with glass outside gentlemen’s club

An attacker who left his victim blind in one eye after throwing a glass into his face outside a gentlemen’s club has been jailed.
At about 4.50am on April 10, 2016, 29-year-old Matthew Turner assaulted a 42-year-old man outside Tantric Blue in Colnbrook, causing extensive facial injuries to his eyes, cheekbone and jaw.
Turner, of Avon Road, Sunbury-on-Thames, was charged with the offence on September 22, 2016.
He was found guilty of one count of GBH by a unanimous jury at Reading Crown Court on May 5 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on May 10.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Gould: “This was a vicious assault which has resulted in the victim being blinded in one eye.
“He continues to require extensive hospital treatment for this injury, more than a year after the incident.
“I am pleased that Turner has received a lengthy prison sentence for this offence, and I hope that it serves as a deterrent to others of the consequences you could face for this type of crime.”
