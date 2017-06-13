UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with Colnbrook shooting

A man in his 40s who died after being shot near the Colnbrook bypass yesterday morning has been named locally as Wayne Digby.

Armed officers discovered his body at an address near the bypass at 3.23am and he was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s were arrested and are now in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward, said the shooting is being treated as an ‘isolated incident’.

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 108 (12/6) if you have any information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Update 12.03pm: A 48-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident. He is currently in police custody.

Thames Valley Police have said this morning investigations into the shooting are on-going.

Police are yet to formally identify the man who died.