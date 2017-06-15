Police formally identify man who died in Colnbrook shotgun shooting

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man who died following a shooting in Colnbrook on Monday.

Police have formally identified the man who died as Wayne Digby and a post-mortem gave the cause of death as a shotgun wound to the abdomen.

A 72-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail until July 11.

A 54-year-old woman, who was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.

A man who was arrested on conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in connection with the incident has been charged today. Anthony ‘Tony’ Hearn, 48, of Moreland Close, Colnbrook, is due to appear in Slough Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).

Police have said officers will remain at the scene for ‘some time’ as investigations continue. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 108 12/6, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.