Appeal launched over bike found at Colnbrook shooting crime scene

Police have launched an appeal for information over a bike which was found at the scene of a fatal shooting in Colnbrook last week.

Officers investigating the death are asking for any information about the black and red Giant bicycle found at the crime scene close to the Colnbrook bypass on Monday, June 12.

Wayne Digby, 48, died after suffering a shotgun wound to the abdomen.

A 72-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail until July 11 while the investigation continues.

A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. He appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 15, where he was remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on July 18.

Detective Inspector Andy Shearwood, leading the investigation, said: “We would like to establish whether this bike has been stolen or if anyone has any knowledge of the origins of this bike.

“The bike has two distinctive bags attached to the crossbar and the saddle, mud guards on both wheels, and front and rear lights.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 108 12/06/17 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.