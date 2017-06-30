Driver remains in hospital after car flips off M25 slip road

Police are appealing for motorists who may have dash cam footage of a crash on the M25 on Thursday, June 22, to come forward.

A 56-year-old man remains in hospital with ‘serious head injuries’ as a result of the accident on the slip road of junction 15, towards the M4, at about 9.30pm.

His white Mercedes Box van left the slip road before going down the embankment and flipping over before coming to a stop.

No arrests have been made. It is not clear if any other vehicles were involved.

Investigating officer PC Chris Fallon said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw this vehicle before the incident occurred, to get in touch.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who has any dash cam footage which could be relevant to our investigation.

“If you have any details relating to this incident, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”