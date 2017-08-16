Everything you need to know about Clearing ahead of A-level results day

With A-level results coming out tomorrow, students will be anxious to find out if they have secured a place at their chosen universities.

For students who find themselves without a place, Clearing is available to help find the best university and course for you.

According to UCAS, more than 33,000 students went through Clearing last year and Bucks New University in High Wycombe has issued its top tips to help you through the process.

Look at the options

UCAS will publish a list of Clearing vacancies on its website for you to consider. Alternatively, if you have a specific location in mind, most universities will usually show places available through clearing on their own websites as well.

Be prepared

Once you’ve found a course, don’t be too quick to pick up the phone. You’ll save time in the long-run if you make sure you are away from the chaos of results day with all the information to hand that you will need to provide universities with. You will need your UCAS ID and Clearing numbers, as well as a list of your qualifications and grades. You may be asked to email over copies of certificates too.

Get in touch

Once you have all the information you need, find the best way to get in contact with your chosen university – it could be on the phone, its website, email or even social media. Most universities will have a big team on hand to guide you through Clearing, but bear in mind they may become very busy, so try multiple ways of contacting them and stay calm. You will be asked what course you are interested in studying, details on your qualifications and then a decision will be made as to whether the university can offer you a place.

Make it official

Once you have received a verbal offer, you will be able to add your Clearing choice on UCAS track from 3pm on the day. Once it has all been checked, your offer will be formally accepted and your place will be confirmed!

