Nobody hurt after 70ft tree falls onto Farnham Common house

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

A 70 foot tree crashed into a house in Farnham Common this afternoon (Thursday).

Slough Fire Station was called to the incident at about 1.30pm.

The two people in the detached house at the time were not injured.

Firefighters made sure the site was safe and ensured the loft was water tight before leaving it with the homeowner to deal with.

