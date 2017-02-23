Nobody hurt after 70ft tree falls onto Farnham Common house

A 70 foot tree crashed into a house in Farnham Common this afternoon (Thursday).
Slough Fire Station was called to the incident at about 1.30pm.
The two people in the detached house at the time were not injured.
Firefighters made sure the site was safe and ensured the loft was water tight before leaving it with the homeowner to deal with.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A judge has praised the courageous actions of the Windsor community for helping to bring a gang of blundering criminals who tried to ransack a jewellers in the town to justice.
A Slough restaurant owner has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds after pleading guilty to a series of food safety and hygiene offences.