General Election 2017: Tan Dhesi is Slough's new MP with increased majority

Labour's Tan Dhesi is Slough's new MP with an increased majority for the party following yesterday's general election.

Mr Dhesi fought off competition from Tory Mark Vivis, with a total of 34,170 votes – a majority of 16,998.

Outgoing Labour MP Fiona Mactaggart achieved a majority of 7,336 in 2015.

Speaking at the count, which was held at the Montem Leisure Centre in Slough, Mr Dhesi said: ““It's an honour and a privilege. The size of the majority shows that the people have chosen hope over fear and progress over stagnation.

“On the doorstep we found that people don't want anymore cuts, they need a Labour government.

“Nationally nobody was predicting the results we've had in so far a month ago, we ran a good campaign and I will be seeking to serve the many not the few.”

Mark Vivis said: “It’s very disappointing but we worked hard to try and deliver for the people of Slough.

“It was always going to be a tough challenge and unfortunately not one we were able to rise to.

“Congratulations to Tan and I wish him the best.”

Asked if he would contest Slough in the future: “Who knows?"

The turnout in Slough was 65.4 per cent, with 54,464 votes cast, compared to a 55.9 per cent turnout in 2015.