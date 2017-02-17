Fire crews sent to forklift truck blaze

Firefighters had to be called after a forklift truck caught fire this afternoon.
A crew from Langley was sent to the Whistl depot in the Ridgeway, Iver, at about 4.15pm after the blaze started in the vehicle’s battery compartment.
No one was injured.
Fire crews from Gerrards Cross and London also attended.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A judge has praised the courageous actions of the Windsor community for helping to bring a gang of blundering criminals who tried to ransack a jewellers in the town to justice.
A Slough restaurant owner has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds after pleading guilty to a series of food safety and hygiene offences.