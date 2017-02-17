Fri, 17
Fire crews sent to forklift truck blaze

James Harrison

Reporter:

James Harrison

Firefighters had to be called after a forklift truck caught fire this afternoon.
A crew from Langley was sent to the Whistl depot in the Ridgeway, Iver, at about 4.15pm after the blaze started in the vehicle’s battery compartment.
No one was injured.
Fire crews from Gerrards Cross and London also attended.

