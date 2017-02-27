Man charged with Iver sexual assault

A 20-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female on a canal towpath in Iver in April last year.

Thomas Biggs, of Wraysbury Drive, West Drayton, has been charged in connection with the assault on Sunday, April 17, as well as five other offences.

Metropolitan Police also charged Biggs with:

Sexual assault on a female on a canal towpath in Harefield on May 22, 2016.

Attempting to kidnap a woman to commit a sexual offence in Tavistock, West Drayton, on July 21, 2016.

Assault by penetration and robbery of a female in Station Road, West Drayton, on October 30.

Robbery of a female in Culvert Lane, Uxbridge, on October 31, 2016.

Possession of a bladed article in Wraysbury Road, West Drayton, on November 17.





Biggs is due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court today (Monday).