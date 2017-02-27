Man charged with Iver sexual assault

A 20-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female on a canal towpath in Iver in April last year.
Thomas Biggs, of Wraysbury Drive, West Drayton, has been charged in connection with the assault on Sunday, April 17, as well as five other offences.
Metropolitan Police also charged Biggs with:
Biggs is due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court today (Monday).
