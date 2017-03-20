Woman in her 90s air lifted to hospital after being hit by car in Iver

A woman in her 90s was taken to hospital in an air ambulance with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by a car in Iver this morning (Monday).

At about 10.40am, police officers were called to a collision in Langley Park Road, close to the Red Lion pub and Hollybush Lane.

A blue Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a female pedestrian.

The elderly woman was flown to St George’s Hospital in London with what were described as serious injuries, where she currently remains.

A 47-year-old woman from Wexham was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal alcohol limit and on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and carried out an investigation. It has since reopened.

Investigating officer PC Stuart Holt said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who saw the vehicle travelling prior to the collision. Anyone with any information which could assist our investigation should contact police as soon as possible.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.