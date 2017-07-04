UPDATE: 10 more guns seized as two men are arrested in Iver

Two more men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of firearms which has seized a total of 89 guns.

At about 5pm yesterday (Monday), officers stopped a white van in a pub car park in Iver.

Two men, aged 25 and 35 from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after bags containing nine handguns were recovered from the van.

A further search of a nearby storage unit found another handgun. Both men are now being questioned.

The operation was linked to the seizure of 79 UK-bound handguns at the Channel Tunnel on Saturday. Two men, 59-year-old Polish national Janusz Michek and 23-year-old Czech national Denis Kolencukov, were charged and appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday. Both were remanded in custody.

The on-going operation is being carried out by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Metropolitan Police Service, with the support of Thames Valley Police.

Graham Gardner, NCA deputy director of investigations, said: “These new arrests are significant in the context of our wider investigation into a network we believe were heavily involved in the criminal supply of firearms to the UK.



“The latest weapons seized were of the same type found at the Channel Tunnel terminal on Saturday, and bring the total of guns seized as part of this investigation to 89.



“It goes without saying that by taking them out of circulation, we, along with our partners in law enforcement, have made our communities that much safer.”