Pinewood Studios to host outdoor screening of La La Land

Pinewood Cinema will host an outdoor screening of award-winning film ‘La La Land’ in the gardens of Pinewood Studios next month.

The multi Academy Award-winning musical will be beamed onto the silver screen in the gardens where a host of major feature films have been shot, including two James Bond flicks, Bugsy Malone, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

La La Land, starring Emma Stone as an aspiring actress and Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist, will be shown under the stars on Friday, September 8, at the site in Iver Heath.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £13.50 for general admission, £10 for children and £125 for a group of 10.

Visit pinewoodcinema.com for tickets.