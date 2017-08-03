About 35 firefighters tackle blaze at Iver recycling plant

Crews from seven fire stations were called to battle a blaze in two shipping containers at an industrial estate in Iver this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services were called at 10.38am to Court Lane Industrial Estate where containers housing oil and recycled metal had caught alight.

About 35 firefighters and officers worked to extinguish the flames for about an hour. Crews attended from Langley, Slough, Ascot, Gerrards Cross and Hillingdon fire stations, as well as a water tanker from Bracknell and an incident command unit from Maidenhead.

Station Commander Stuart Buckland, who was in charge of the incident, said: “The fire occurred in two large ISO-type containers at an open air recycling plant.

“Inside the containers were plastics, rubble, metals, engine parts and some pressurised containers.

“Once water supplies were established from a hydrant and a nearby canal we were able to extinguish the fire fairly rapidly.

“We also utilised a large grab attached to the recycling plant’s crane and managed to empty the containers, making firefighting operations a lot easier.

“As the fire occurred in a recycling plant, the contents were contained in a bund wall so the only environmental issue was the smoke, which was blown over a lake where it dispersed quickly.”