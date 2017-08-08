Father and son fined for dumping toilet and bath in Iver road

A father and son who dumped a bath and a toilet in a road in Iver have been told to pay up more than £1,500 each.

John Mongan, 44, and James Mongan, 18, both of Colne Park Caravan Site, Cricket Field Road, West Drayton, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on July 14.

The court heard that in November 2016, a building company carried out a bathroom re-fit in Ashford, Middlesex. On December 2, 2016, the builders contacted John Mongan, who they had used before, to arrange removal of the waste.

He and his son James collected the stripped out bathroom, which included a bath, toilet, washbasin, tiles, plasterboard and plumbing waste, for an agreed price of £180.

On December 7, 2016, a Thames Valley Police officer went to Mansion Lane in Iver and found fly-tipped waste, which contained packaging labels which were traced to the address in Ashford.

Evidence was gained from the householder and the builders, and the father and son admitted to the dumping the waste under interview at the police station.

Dad John stated he was doing his son a favour by driving the tipper truck, which James was not insured to use, for the removal job. James admitted responsibility for the work and said that we pair had driven straight from the Ashford address and dumped the waste in Mansion Lane.

John and James were both fined £550 and ordered to pay £993 costs each, with a combined figure of £3,086 overall.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council, working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.