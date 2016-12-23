Langley firefighters crew puts out blaze close to their station

Firefighters at Langley attended a house fire just next to their station on Friday afternoon.
The crew had been alerted to the blaze in Stile Road at about 1pm, when the call came in, and someone ran down the road to the station to tell them about it as they were leaving.
They were there for about 45 minutes.
No one was injured during the incident, which firefighters believed may have been caused by an unattended candle.
