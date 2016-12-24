SECTION INDEX

Slough and Langley firefighters attend M25 crash

comments 0
Slough and Langley firefighters attend M25 crash

Fire crews from Langley and Slough helped with a car crash that shut two lanes on the M25 on Christmas Eve afternoon.
They were called to the four-vehicle collision at about 3pm, which happened near the slip road to the M4.
A woman was injured and she was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Photo Galleries

Top Ten Articles

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved