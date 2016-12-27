Firefighters tackle bin store fire near high-rise Langley flats

Firefighters were called to a suspected arson near a high rise block of flats in Langley this morning (Tuesday).

Crews from Slough, Windsor and Langley fire stations attended the scene at Byron House, in Common Road, at about 10am.

They had to put out a fire in the building’s bin store which is believed to have been started after flammable materials were thrown down a rubbish chute.

It took ten minutes to put out the fire.