Road in Langley to close for five months for housing development works

Spencer Road in Langley is to close for five months to allow for work to take place on a housing development.

The road will be shut from its junction with Langley Road, where the development is taking place, to the junction with Ives Road from February 6.

Residents will still have access to the road during the works, which are expected to last until the end of June.

It will include installing utilities for the Barrett housing scheme on the site of the old BT depot, as well as junction improvements.

A roundabout will be added at the junction of Langley Road and Spencer Road with the aim of preventing congestion.

Councillor Fiza Matloob, commissioner for transport and highways, said: “By closing Spencer Road to through traffic we can cut down the amount of time these works will take from seven months to five.

“Users of Langley Road will not have to suffer the congestion caused by three-way traffic lights which have proved to cause horrendous congestion when they have been in place at this junction in the recent past.

“Residents will, of course, be able to access their properties, however Spencer Road will no longer be able to be used as a cut through from Langley Road to Trelawney Avenue and vice versa.

“And then when the road reopens with the roundabout in place, it should provide a much easier environment for drivers to navigate and help reduce congestion in the area and improve road safety.”

Diversions will be in place during the closure and are likely to be along Cockett Road.