Officers attend carbon monoxide alarm

The importance of a carbon monoxide alarm has been stressed by firefighters.

Crews were called to Spencer Road, Langley last night, follow reports of a carbon monoxide alarm going off at 10.30pm.

Firefighters from Langley fire station attended the incident, and a gas engineer confirmed that the levels of carbon monoxide were high enough for the female to be checked over at hospital.

The source of carbon monoxide could not be identified, though it is believed to be the boiler.

A female was taken to hospital for observation and fire officers spent an hour on the scene.

Watch manager Andy Gibbons said: “The message here is that if you have gas appliances get them serviced annually and get a carbon monoxide alarm.”