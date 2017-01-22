Firefighters attended suspected arson in Langley

Fire crews were sent to a suspected arson at a garage just off Trelawney Avenue last night.
Officers from Slough and Langley fire station attended the scene at around 2.30am and spent around an hour putting out the fire.
Breathing apparatus and a hose reel was used.
The cause of the fire is believed to be arson.
No one was injured, but the personal contents inside the garage were destroyed in the blaze.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.
New images have been released to show how an overhauled and extended Slough Ice Arena will look once the revamp is complete.