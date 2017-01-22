Firefighters attended suspected arson in Langley

Fire crews were sent to a suspected arson at a garage just off Trelawney Avenue last night.

Officers from Slough and Langley fire station attended the scene at around 2.30am and spent around an hour putting out the fire.

Breathing apparatus and a hose reel was used.

The cause of the fire is believed to be arson.

No one was injured, but the personal contents inside the garage were destroyed in the blaze.