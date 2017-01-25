Chequers Bridge to reopen at the end of January

Chequers Bridge in Langley is to reopen at the end of the month following a ‘deeply unpopular’ experimental closure – but motorists have been warned it is likely to close permanently in the future.

The bridge, where Market Lane meets Mansion Lane and Hollow Hill Lane, was closed in August after the council decided to carry out a temporary six month closure.

The council said the experiment would test the capacity of alternative routes, with the bridge likely to close in the future due to HS2 and Network Rail works.

Savio DeCruz, head of transport and highways, said: “Phase one of the experiment has given us some very useful data about the use of the road and how traffic moves around Langley, Iver and Richings Park when that route is removed.

“We will now be entering phase two of the experiment where we will be able to see how traffic movements have changed with the closure and how having the road open is comparable to when it was closed.”

Councillor Fiza Matloob, commissioner for transport and highways, said: “This experiment was all about seeing what would happen if this road closes permanently in the future.

“We know the closure was deeply unpopular with residents and drivers, who, we hope will now be pleased there is a respite, even if it may only be temporary because of the planned railway projects.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience, for giving their views so frankly and for all their ideas on how we can improve the infrastructure in Langley if the closure becomes permanent.

“We will be opening the road as soon as we can ensure it is safe for use.”

Work is now underway to change the signage, clear the road and make sure it is safe to be used before opening, including any required repairs to the road itself.

Councillor Matloob added: “As the railway projects are still very much on the cards, we will continue to talk to HS2 and Network Rail about their future plans and work to get the best deal we can for the local area.”