Car crashes through wall at house in Langley

A car ploughed into the side of a house in Langley last night (Saturday), hospitalising three people.

Crews from Langley Fire Station were called to the scene at Ravens Field at about 6.50pm after reports that a Vauxhall Astra had gone through the wall of a single-storey extension at the property.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about an hour while the paramedics were called to treat the two injured people in the car and the two people in the house.

Three people were taken to hospital for ‘precautionary’ checks and the wall of the house’s extension suffered ‘significant damage’.