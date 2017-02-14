Three attackers leave victim needing hospital treatment after ‘prolonged’ assault

A 29-year-old man was taken to Wexham Park Hospital after being subjected to a ‘prolonged attack’ by three men in Langley.

The victim was walking across a green near a block of flats in Meadow Road at about 6.30pm on Thursday when he was assaulted.

During the attack, the trio kicked and punched the victim while he was on the ground, causing injuries to his chest, back, arms, legs, and ‘serious’ facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alex Bourne, from Slough Force CID, said: “The victim sustained serious injuries during this assault. I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.