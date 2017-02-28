UPDATE: Four-year-old boy in ‘serious condition’ after being found unconscious in swimming pool

A four-year-old boy remains in a ‘serious condition’ after he was found unconscious in a swimming pool at the weekend.

Police officers were called by the ambulance service to the pool within the Marriott Hotel in Ditton Road, Langley, at 6.37pm on Saturday.

The four-year-old was found unconscious and was taken out of the water by a relative.

He was given medical treatment at the scene and was initially taken to Wexham Park Hospital by ambulance before being transferred to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Police have said the boy remains in a serious condition. Officers are currently liaising with partner agencies to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The hotel's general manager Paul Davies said: "There was an incident in the pool area involving a child of a guest on Saturday evening.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation the team immediately assisted and contacted the emergency services.

"Paramedics were on site in minutes, they took control of the whole situation.

"It's in the hands of the local authorities and we're helping them in any way we can.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families concerned."

South Central Ambulance Service were called to the scene at 6.34pm.

The service sent an ambulance, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and two officers to the hotel.

Medics took over treatment of the boy from hotel staff performing first aid and he was then taken to Wexham Park Hospital in a 'life-threatening' condition.