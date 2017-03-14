Tue, 14
Wed, 15
Thu, 16
SECTION INDEX

Charity clothes bin set on fire in Langley

Grace Witherden

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

0
Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

Firefighters were called after a charity clothes bin was set on fire this afternoon in Humber Way, Langley.

One crew from Langley attended the incident at around 3pm and spent 20 minutes putting out the fire by filling up the bin with water.

Officers believe the fire was arson and it could have been caused by a cigarette.

The incident details have been passed on to Thames Valley Police to investigate.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved