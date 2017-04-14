Fri, 14
Langley house fire caused by electrical fault

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

An electrical fault is believed to be the reason a fire started at a house in Langley this afternoon (Friday).
Fire engines from Slough and Windsor fire stations were called to Forsythia Gardens, off Langley Road, at 2pm.
Firefighters believe it was caused by an electrical fault in a bedroom which set alight to clothing and the bed.
Nobody was in the house at the time and firefighters left after about an hour.
The house suffered damage to the upstairs back bedroom.

