CCTV released in connection with attempted arson at Langley home

Images have been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an attempted arson investigation in Langley.

On Friday, April 28, between 1am and 10am, attempts were made to start a fire at a residential address in Parlaunt Road.

The attempts were unsuccessful and no one was injured.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Christopher Cooper, said: “We are releasing CCTV images as we believe the person pictured may have vital information in connection with our investigation.

"If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 436 28/04/17.” Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday, May 4, on suspicion of attempted arson with intent. He has been released under investigation.