Firefighers attend Ditton Road car incident

Firefighters helped a driver out of his car after it ended up on its side at a roundabout in Langley yesterday.
The man was initially unconscious at the Ditton Road incident and was later taken to hospital with suspected head injuries.
Langley firefighters were called out at about 11pm and were there for about half an hour.
Police are investigating the incident.
