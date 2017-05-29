Police arrest two men in connection with sexual assault in Langley

Police have arrested two men in connection with a sexual assault in Langley.
The arrest follows an incident which took place at about 2.20am yesterday.
The victim, a woman aged in her 50s, was walking near a grassed area off Trelawney Avenue when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.
A 44-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Slough, were arrested today and are currently in police custody.
Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.
